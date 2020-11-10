Why creative learning should replace rote learning

Rote learning should have never been a norm in the first place. Memorizing long paragraphs, complex mathematical equations and lengthy answers to difficult questions hardly constitute quality education. This process does, however achieve the opposite of quality education.

Schools and colleges expect students to memorize their curriculums in a manner that is strictly robotic. There is no substance and joy in studying subjects that are supposed to be taught creatively. It is only useless to regurgitate information that our instructors expect from us in a classroom setting.

The purpose of education is to “educate” others. If we continue to depend on rote memorization, what exactly are we preparing our future generations for? Rote learning stays with us on a temporary basis. It is a part of our short-term memory. However, learning that is free of rote memorization stays with us long-term.

Creative learning should come into play to solve the problem of poor education. You don’t need a fancy infrastructure to enable fast-paced, long term learning when you have creative means to make students shine. All schools and colleges require are trained instructors who are willing to tailor curriculums to the needs of every student, bridge learning gaps, steadily fast-track growth of slow learners and address pertinent questions that may be causing confusion relating to an array of topics.

Instead of verbalizing in class, opt for an alternative method of giving examples or demonstrating the same concept using imagery. Students who may not be so good at comprehending a spoken sentence may respond better if the instructor uses visual aids. Each student learns at his or her pace. The idea that every student should be on the same footing as others is causing our current education system to suffer.

Moreover, it is imperative that learning is made fun. Having topical discussions and allowing students to collaborate with one another can foster growth and account for better learning outcomes.

We live in a time where technology can be amalgamated with education to make digital lesson plans and better curriculums. Use of simpler, easier to understand language to explain a complex concept is critical to factor in here. Animated videos can also be made to allow students, especially younger children the time to comprehend concepts according to their mental capabilities.

Use of friendly graphics and virtual instructors give students an opportunity to enjoy what they are studying. For this reason, education-technology startups are working relentlessly to ensure that education is immersive, collaborative and engaging.

It is high time that schools, universities and teachers realize the responsibilities they have on their shoulders. Education is an investment in our youth’s future and is not a matter to be taken so lightly. Our current education system is not only frail but robotic. We emphasize so much on high grades that we forget to nurture the innate talent that students have. An individual who may not be good in mathematics or science subjects, may be brilliant at painting or performing arts. Everything boils down to interest and capabilities.

Our schools do not offer a wide range of subjects that can help students evolve. We need more music and acting classes, sports activities and creative writing sessions where students can realize their potential and career choices. We have bound learners to a handful of subjects and that will not get them far in life. Even the role of school and university counselors is imperative. We cannot progress as a collective society unless we prioritize change in our education system. We ought to realize change in an effort to make it happen.

Haider Riffat

Lahore