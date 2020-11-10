Transforming Myanmar 

Myanmar has been awaiting new transition to take place through the current election. There has been wide talk about Myanmar election in the media circle. But the actual roadmap for peace and prosperity in the region must be supported and accelerated by all the stakeholders and well-wishers out there.

Sadly, Myanmar and its areas have been in the grip of many unresolved internal issues and external factors over and over again. Possessing beautiful geographical structure and natural resources, this Asian nation has been topping the charts of school syllabus up till now. Many interesting tidbits about Myanmar like natural resources, largest rice production had all beautified our schooldays in Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s.

In this era of telecommuting worldwide, great technological advances have not yet reached the Myanmar region calling for attention from world leaders and philanthropists. This country and people have long been in ruins/disintegration due to various conflicts, both ethnic and outside.

It is time for Myanmar to turn the corner in terms of education, economy, democracy, employment and wealth. This is not the time to rig the election result but to create a ray of hope in the region and among the people.

The neighbourhoods, diplomats like Aung San Suu Kyi and world bodies like the UN should take bold steps to put Myanmar on the front burner politically and economically.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai