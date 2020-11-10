These things are clear

As I sit to write this piece four days after the election, Joe Biden is leading in enough states to make it clear that he will win enough electoral college votes to become the 46th President of the United States. What was also clear is that Republicans will likely retain control of the Senate and the Democrats, while still the majority in the House, have lost some seats. We are a deeply divided country. That much should be clear.

If this were a normal election year, that might be the end of the story. Alas, it is not. In 2020, nothing is normal and this crazy election is not going to be over for a while.

Donald Trump is not now nor ever been psychologically able to accept the reality of losing or being second best. Even when he doesn’t win or isn’t the best, he has been prone to create “an alternate reality” in which he convinces himself: that he really has won; that he was a victim of someone else’s cheating; that someone else is responsible for the setback; or that he is the victim of a conspiracy.

Trump has been preparing the ground for contesting a loss ever since winning in 2016. Not able to accept that Hillary Clinton had won more popular votes, he charged that millions of her votes were fraudulent. He even appointed a partisan presidential commission to validate his claim. Despite the fact that the commission was comprised of his supporters, it disbanded after several months unable to prove any widespread cheating. Nevertheless, Trump has continued to make this same charge about fraudulent 2016 votes.

For the past three months Trump has been claiming that Democrats were going to try to steal this election. He made the groundless accusation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes were going be used to “stuff ballot boxes” or that votes for him were going to be tossed out.

Recognizing the danger posed by the pandemic, several state legislatures approved plans to provide voters a mail-in option. Polls show that Democrats took advantage of this option. At the same time, a sizable majority of Republican voters waited until Election Day to vote. Because the in-person votes were counted first, on election night, Trump led. But as the mail-in votes were counted, Biden’s totals eventually eclipsed Trump’s.

Far from being over, this election may very well continue to play out for weeks to come. Trump and the GOP have been telegraphing their strategy for over a month now. They will continue to challenge the validity of the vote in court. They will demand recounts. They will incite their followers to demonstrate at vote-counting facilities. In the end, many Americans will lose faith in the electoral process and America’s democracy will be tarnished in the eyes of the world. That much is clear.

In response, Trump angrily tweeted “STOP THE COUNT” and in some cities his supporters stormed polling places. The president’s lawyers filed numbers of lawsuits demanding, among other things that many legally cast mail-in votes be disqualified. And on Thursday, Trump delivered shocking remarks from the White House calling into question the integrity of the entire election. A number of Republican governors and senators were so stunned that they felt compelled to quickly reject the president’s behavior.

Trump will not accept losing, will not concede, and will use every available path to challenge the outcome. He and his supporters o on calling the election fraudulent and calling on supporters to “go to war” to protest the vote. The misinformation they are spreading on social media is flagrantly false. It is designed to cast doubt on the entire process and to incite anger – causing confusion and unrest, with the possibility of violence. The uncertainty will only lead to deeper division, casting a pall, not only over this election, but the foundations of our democracy. We will in all likelihood not see a peaceful transition of power.

Also clear is that when Joe Biden is sworn in, he will inherit this division and the dysfunctional political system spawning it. Gone are the days when despite differences Republicans and Democrats worked together to solve the nation’s pressing problems.

When Newt Gingrich became House Speaker, he ushered in an era of hyper-partisanship that worked to stymie then President Bill Clinton’s every move. When Barack Obama was elected president, then-Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell declared that he would do everything in his power to ensure he was a one-term president. After McConnell became Majority Leader, Republicans routinely blocked Obama’s appointments and refused to pass compromise legislation.

At the ceremony announcing his last Supreme Court nominee, Trump noted that it is a president’s responsibility to fill vacancies to the federal courts. He chided Obama for being irresponsible, as when he entered the Oval Office in 2017. there were over 100 court vacancies. What Trump didn’t acknowledge was that this wasn’t because Obama hadn’t named replacements, but because McConnell wouldn’t let the Senate approve them. Unless Democrats can win the few Senate seats that remain to be contested in January 2021, Biden will confront the same obstructionism.

To succeed, Biden may have to play by the rules Republicans have created. To get things done, he will be forced to issue Executive Orders by-passing the Senate, as Obama had to. He will also need to use Executive Orders to undo the damage to our regulatory and immigration systems by President Trump’s excessive use of Executive Orders.

Not only President Biden and Democrats, but Republicans as well, will need to deal with the reality that Trumpism will remain a potent force in US politics. When the GOP funded and organized the Birther Movement and the Tea Party to counter Obama’s appeal, they ushered in a wave of race-based populism. This may have served the Republican’s short-term goal of taking control of Congress in 2010, but the angry beast they created back then, devoured them first. Across the country, fearful of alienating this base, more traditional conservative Republicans felt forced to take increasing hardline uncompromising stances.

When Donald Trump first entered the 2016 contest, the GOP establishment dismissed his candidacy certain that a more traditional Romney-style conservative Republican would win the nomination. They were wrong. And despite their initial disgust for Trump’s xenophobia and bigotry, crude and vulgar language, and his shocking incitement to violence, they eventually fell in line, once again fearful of angering his supporters- the very base they had helped to create.

As a result, new and more virulent movements have taken root in this base- from the Qanon conspiracy cult, to the xenophobic and racist Christian Patriot churches, and militant groups like the Proud Boys, the bogaloo bois, and a host of armed militias that have sprung up nationwide. All of which have received varying degrees of Trump’s endorsement.

That Trump won the votes of over 70 million Americans means that while he lost, his appeal will remain. Republicans will either make a concerted effort to tame this phenomenon or they will see not only the continued drift of their party toward extremism, but the danger of violence in cities across the US.

