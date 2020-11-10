SC issues contempt notice to Pakistan Railways

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Railways in regard to the failure of implementing orders related to the Karachi Circular Railways project.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, asked why the railway was still non-operational and directed Sindh chief secretary, railways secretary, and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director-general to appear before the court at the next hearing to explain the lack of progress.

“We will call everyone. If need be, even the premier and chief minister will be called,” observed the top judge.

Last month, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that the KCR would be completed in three phases.

In September, the Supreme Court had directed Pakistan Railways to retrieve its land along the Karachi Circular Railway and demolish encroachments on the track in an effort to revive the project. In August, the railways secretary had claimed that the land had “almost” been cleared of encroachments, but that proved not to be the case.

In March of this year, the SC had ordered the restoration of the KCR within six months. It had remarked at the time that no further time would be given in this regard.