Remembering Iqbal

I feel very glad to see a poet, namely Allama Iqbal which is his 143rd birthday being celebrated today. In fact , he was born on 9th November in Sialkot. However, he was a Muslim poet, a philosopher and a politician and is considered to be one of the greatest of this modern era . His name is given highly important in the world’s poets list. We recognize the reality he had worked for Pakistan’s being in the British time of rule . Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of” Khudi” that believed in the promotion of self respect and human dignity, to make Pakistan a prosperous nation. Paying rich homage to our philosopher and a nice poet of Pakistan who was a great Benefactor of Muslim subcontinent and is remembered in our Pakistani denizens hearts.

Barkatullah

Turbat