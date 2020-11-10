Police declare FIR against Capt Safdar ‘fake’

The first information reported that had been registered against Pakistan Muslim League0-Nawaz leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum has been declared fake by the Karachi police.

An investigation revealed that the complainant,Waqas Khan, who is the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, was not in the vicinity of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum at the time of the supposed incident.

According to the FIR lodged by Waqas Khan, Safdar Awan, his wife and cohorts violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah by creating a ruckus inside and chanting fiery slogans.

Last week, the prosecution had pointed out discrepancies in the preliminary charge sheet submitted by police in the case pertaining to the alleged breach of the sanctity of the Quaid’s mazar, such as the lack of statements of independent witnesses from the area.

District public prosecutor Zainab Hamirani and deputy public prosecutor Arif Sitai, in the scrutiny note, said that there was insufficient evidence for the establishment of offences.