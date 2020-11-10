PM Imran continues fight against Islamophobia at SCO-CHS conference

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his address at the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State, spoke against the rise of Islamophobia in the world.

“It is critical to address terrorism in all its forms,” the premier said. “We must also continue to steadfastly oppose extremist and xenophobic tendencies — including racist ideologies inspired by neo-Nazis — and Islamophobia.”

PM Imran, while stressing on the need for “mutual respect for all religions and beliefs”, urged the SCO member countries to work together to put an end to the discriminatory policies and to improve inter-faith relations across the globe.

The premier spoke on Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism while highlighting its role in the organisation’s multi-sectoral agenda for regional peace and security.

Last month, PM Imran had posted a letter on Twitter against the French President Macron’s actions in the face of disrespectful caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) being shared.

“In Europe, mosques are being closed, Muslim women are being denied their right to wear clothing of their choice in the public domain even as nuns and priests continue to display their religious clothing, and covert and overt discrimination is widespread against Muslims living in those countries,” he had written while urging leaders of Muslim states to “collectively take the lead in breaking this cycle of hate and extremism”.

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called on the United Nations to declare an international day to combat Islamophobia in his General Assembly address.

Other matters spoken on during the premier’s SCO address included Pakistan’s battle against poverty.

“We are thankful to all the SCO members for helping us in this regard,” he said.

PM Khan also highlighted that Pakistan stands with the SCO’s commitment towards climate change, noting that the South-Asian country has been “mitigating the adverse effects of climate change” through different initiatives.

“We have launched an ecosystem restoration initiative under which we plan to plant 10 billion trees in the country,” he said.

PM Imran had been invited to attend the conference via video link by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The other countries in attendance included China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and strong, neighbourly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields.