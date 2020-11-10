Pakistan, Russia joint ‘friendship’ exercise underway: ISPR

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani and Russian troops, around 70 from each country, were engaged in a joint military exercise codenamed Dhruzba (friendship) 5 in Tarbela, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Pakistan and Russia, in an effort to improve bilateral military cooperation, inked an agreement in 2018 that allows for the training of Pakistan troops at Russian military institutes.

“The participating troops busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan – Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise #DRUZHBA-V underway at Tarbela. The participating troops busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving. Sports activities are also part of exercise. pic.twitter.com/538ugAzQhP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 10, 2020

“Sports activities are also part of [the] exercise,” it added.

The Russian defense ministry had earlier said the exercise was aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

“Opening ceremony of DRUZHBA — V held at Tarbela today. Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter terrorism exercise,” the ISPR had said last week.

Pakistan – Russian Federation Special Forces joint exercise #DRUZHBA-V underway at Tarbela. The participating troops busy in practicing Counter Terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving. Sports activities are also part of exercise. pic.twitter.com/538ugAzQhP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 10, 2020

“The ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were present on the occasion,” it had said.