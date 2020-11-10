Military briefing to parliamentary leaders on GB provincial status postponed

ISLAMABAD: A crucial meeting of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and Senate called on Wednesday (tomorrow) for a briefing by “military officials on the current issues of national security” was cancelled on Tuesday after the opposition parties decided to boycott any meeting held under Lower House Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Speaker Qaiser had invited on Monday senior leaders of all major political parties — senators and MPs alike — to attend the meeting, announced to take place at Parliament House. While the exact nature of the meeting was not specified, reports citing sources pointed to an attempt to develop consensus on granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, the assembly secretariat Tuesday announced the session has been “postponed” without announcing a next date.

“The session of parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and Senate under National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Nov 11 [has been] postponed,” a tweet said.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی اسد قیصر کی زیرِ صدارت قومی اسمبلی اور سینیٹ میں پارلیمانی رہنماؤں کا مورخہ 11 نومبر کو ہونے والا اجلاس ملتوی.

اجلاس میں قومی سلامتی کے امور پر بریفنگ ہونی تھی۔

قومی اسمبلی سیکرٹیریٹ نے اجلاس کے ملتوی ہونے کا نوٹس جاری کر دیا ہے@RadioPakistan @appcsocialmedia — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) November 10, 2020

“There would have been a briefing on national security in the session. The NA Secretariat has issued the notice of postponement of the session,” it added.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly, among those invited are Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Asad Mahmood, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and others.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے قومی اسمبلی اور سینٹ میں پارلیمانی رہنماؤں کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا۔ اجلاس اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی اسد قیصر کی زیر صدارت 11 نومبر دوپہر 2 بجے کمیٹی روم نمبر 2 میں منعقد ہو گا۔ اجلاس میں عسکری حکام کی جانب سے قومی سلامتی کے موجودہ امور پر بریفنگ دی جائے گی۔ — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) November 9, 2020

Members of the federal cabinet, including Pervaiz Khattak, retired Brig Ijaz Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Babar Awan and Dr Moeed Yousaf, as well as opposition senators Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman are also among the invitees.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan as well as Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain have also been invited.

The PPP and PML-N had announced to decide on their attendance today (Tuesday). Bilawal is currently campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan and might be unable to attend the meeting in Islamabad, said a spokesperson.

While the PML-N has said that it would decide on its participation in line with decisions of the PDM, hinting at a possible boycott of the event.

The opposition’s hesitance to attend this meeting might also be linked to the government using a September 16 briefing on Gilgit-Baltistan to suggest its rivals were seeking a “deal” with the army. Railways Minister Ahmed had alleged that the PDM was criticising the establishment’s alleged role in the political process while holding secret meetings with them.