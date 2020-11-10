Major shift in Westerosi politics after House Jalal Sons and House Master Tiles become allies through marriage

King’s Landing – A major shift has taken place in Westerosi politics after a marriage alliance was brokered between House Jalal Sons and House Master Tiles.

According to details available with The Dependent, the marriage was brokered by King Bran Stark in an effort to secure supplies of food and ceramics to the six kingdoms after protracted hostilities between the two houses.

The wedding, which took place at the rebuilt Red Keep, attracted all of the major lords and ladies of Westeros, including Lords Baratheon, Arryn, Seaworth, and Tully. The lavish festivities, that took place despite the rapid spread of plague across the seven Kingdoms, was a never before seen event.

The event was covered extensively by the media. “Smells of exotic food from buttered partridges, to toffee apples, spiced drinks, whole-roasted deer, pheasant pie, and tall lemon cakes are wafting through the air,” said City42 reporter Qaisar Khokhar outside the Red Keep. “Entertainment has also been called in from abroad in the form of Essosi dancers and contortionists that the guests marvelled at.” A fight to the death between two Dothraki screamers was also hosted by the Houses.

The wedding pavilion was emblazoned with the sigil and words of House Jalal Sons, “Ours is the Pizza,” as well as the words of House Master Tiles, “You break it you buy it.”

The Queen in the North, Sansa Stark, could not make the festivities because of an urgent situation in the now independent Northern Kingdom, and instead sent a token delegation consisting of Lord Manderly and Umber.

However, sources have informed The Dependent that the non-attendance of the Queen in the North is a result of the fact that the marriage has not left everyone happy. According to details, the son of Lord Jalal Sons had earlier wanted to marry the daughter of Lord Alfatah, who is a vassal of the Queen in the North.

The perceived slight became all the more dangerous when it was discovered that the groom to be, had in fact abandoned his wedding under the cover of darkness and traveled to the North, presumably to marry Lord Alfatah’s daughter.

The situation seemed to be quickly averted when the King suggested Lord Jalal Sons simply offer his second son in marriage to the daughter of Lord Master Tiles. However, it was then discovered that House Jalal Sons only had one male heir. Upon this, it was decided that one of the sons of Lord Master Tiles would now marry the daughter of Lord Jalal Sons, thus averting the political disaster.