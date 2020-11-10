Low-cost housing for the poor

A kickstart for the pandemic-hit economy

Food and shelter are the most inescapable basic human needs and owning a home is the dream of every individual and family. States with a welfare creed and agenda strive to ensure that all the people living within their territorial limits are provided with some kind of shelter called a home, according to their needs and range of affordability. The issue of housing has economic, social and political dimensions both for the families owning the house and for the government pursuing this strategic goal. For political parties vying with each other for political power by winning the franchise of the people, housing invariably is an important issue and a great catalyst for their electoral victories.

The PTI’s rise to power owes, among other things, to its manifesto promising 10 million jobs and five million housing units for the lower and lower-middle income groups by playing a role of enabler and facilitator. Pakistan faced an overall backlog of 11.2 million housing units. Therefore immediately after assumption of power, the Prime Minister launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to fulfill his promise, also being mindful of the fact that the project also had enormous potential to kickstart the fallen economy and generate millions of jobs due to the connectivity of the housing industry to other industries and the multiplier effect of the investments made in it.

The fact that PTI inherited an economy in complete shambles did not deter the government from taking the plunge, besides taking other steps to revive the economy including macro-economic reforms, documentation of the economy, broadening the tax base and the enactment of the Benami Act.

The estimated financing requirements for building 5 million houses stood at around Rs 16 trillion. It envisaged that 20 percent of the cost of houses would be borne by the house owner while the remaining 80 percent would be provided by bank borrowing. Reportedly, the Prime Minister, in a meeting held on October 22 in regards to implementation of the programme, was told by the Governor of te State Bank and heads of the banks participating in it, that the procedure for obtaining loans had been simplified and separate desks had been established in the concerned banks. The programme is being faithfully implemented by the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority created for the purpose, notwithstanding the hit inflicted on the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

The successful implementation of the schemes as envisioned will unleash huge economic activity in the country, which will not only reinforce the construction industry but also help in the emergence of downstream industries besides the creation of millions of jobs. The multiplier effect of this huge investment will accrue infinite impetus to the economy as a whole. Hopefully by the time the government completes its tenure the combined effect of the foregoing initiatives, to a great extent, would have fulfilled the government pledge of building five million houses and 10 million jobs. It is noteworthy that the economy has already started showing signs of revival

The Federal Employees Housing Authority has launched different schemes, including joint ventures on Private land; government programmes on government land and joint ventures with provincial governments. It is currently working on Bara Kahu project where 3282 plots are planned; Sky Garden in Islamabad with 5198 plots and 3240 apartments in G-13 Islamabad. It has recently also launched new projects, including the construction of 1467 apartments in G-13 Islamabad, 3432 apartments at Chaklala Heights, Skyline apartments in Islamabad numbering 3945and Life Style Residency Lahore with 1258 apartments.

The Federal government has also signed MOUs with provincial governments for housing projects, including 46,000 apartments in Balochistan, out of which 16,000 will be given to fishermen, and 798 apartments in AJK. Acquisition of land in different cities is in progress and in some cases planning and other legal requirements have also been completed. It is pertinent to point out that the number of people who applied for the houses ran into millions. Hopefully by the time the PTI government completes its tenure, the bulk of the housing programme would have been completed.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the government took a very prudent decision to give the status of an industry to the construction sector, designed to revive the economy and to mitigate the adverse impact of the coronavirus. The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority also announced a package for facilitating investments in the housing sector as well as cheaper loans for the people to build their own homes. The fact that no questions will be asked about the source of money for investments made in the sector is a big incentive for the people to play their role in the revival of the construction industry as well as contributing their bit to the overall health of the economy. The construction industry is connected to nearly 40 other industries. Its rejuvenation would certainly have a spill-over effect on them.

Apart from the concessions given in different taxes for investment in the housing projects launched by the private sector the government has also made sure that the poor people who do not have houses of their own are also provided with the opportunity to have their dreams fulfilled. The banks have earmarked Rs.300 billion for advancing loans to the people at very low mark-up. For a house to be built on five-marla plot, the mark-up will be five percent, while for a 10-marla house the interest will be seven percent. The government has also announced a subsidy of Rs 300,000 each on the first 100,000 houses which are built after the announcement of this scheme.

Some people are critical of the initiative taken by the government, saying that it has provided the opportunity for people to whiten their black money, not realizing the fact that extraordinary situations need extraordinary responses and policy initiatives. Their criticism smacks of cynicism as it lacks contextual relevance. Further it is not desirable to condemn a policy or a scheme before it has run its full course. In my estimation the collateral benefit of this scheme would be a boost to the efforts of documenting the economy as well as increasing government revenues due to the new and recorded investments.

According to the FBR, 127 projects have been registered till 19 October 2020 with a proposed cost of Rs.63 billion. In addition a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs.109 billion. The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects in Karachi, 44 in Lahore, 30 in Islamabad, 19 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Faisalabad and the rest in other cities. More and more people are expected are expected to come forward by 31 December, the last date for registering projects under this new initiative.

It all seems very encouraging and indicates the commitment of the government to the revival of the fledgling economy as well as solving housing problems of the lower-income groups. Only time will reveal the final outcome but the beginning is quite auspicious.

