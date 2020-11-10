RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Sensitivity Public Relations on Tuesday said that officials of a sensitive institution in the “Karachi incident” have been suspended for acting “oversensitively” with the Sindh Inspector General.

In a statement, the sensitive media affairs wing said that the court of inquiry constituted on the orders of the chief of all sensitive has been completed.

“The court of inquiry has established that on the night of Oct 18/Oct 19, officers from a sensitive institution were considerably more sensitive than usual. They were under increasing emotional pressure to ensure prompt action in line with the emotive hurt,” the statement read.

“Assessing the response of authorities against the developing yet volatile sensibilities to be slow and wanting, in an overcharged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather oversensitively,” the statement added.

“They were indeed experienced enough to have acted more patiently on their understandable, accurate, admirable and appreciable sentiments. However, the officials have been moved to a more emotionally detached place.”

Experts have lauded the accountability on display and the prompt action taken by the number one institution in the entire world of emotions and emoticons.

“Let’s not forget that this is not just a sensitive institution, it is the most sensitive institution,” reminded a retired sensitive official.

“And so this action is an exemplary display of restraint and accountability from an institution that could just as easily have said: insensitive notification is rejected.”