Hazards of relying on sycophants

Imran Khan should wake up and smell the coffee

Enthused by the large gatherings that welcomed him in Swat and Hafizabad Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to believe that his popularity in the country continues to increase. He has also concluded that complaints made by some of his own legislators and allies regarding the erosion of the government’s approval rate due to rising prices were inspired by the opposition’s propaganda. This is what some of the sycophants gathered around him were already telling him. Listening to sycophants has caused the downfall of many a ruler in the past. In the case of Imran Khan the denial of the prices of food items continuing to grow could be the beginning of the end.

In Swat where the PM held the first rally, all the three National Assembly seats of the district had been won by the PTI. A PTI ticket holder also occupies the single National Assembly seat from Hafizabad. KP and Punjab being run by the PTI, the district administrations too helped and assisted those organising the rallies. Would Imran Khan have received the same enthusiastic reception in Abbotabad or Gujranwala?

Imran Khan had several times earlier admitted that his government had failed to control the prices. Important members of his cabinet told people not to get restive as the administration was taking measures that would bring the prices down in a couple of months. With the cut-off date fast approaching and the prices still increasing, Mr Khan has decided to take yet another U-turn. He now maintains that the opposition is putting spin on the inflation issue. He has also directed his economic team and spokesmen to turn their guns on the opposition while highlighting the efforts being undertaken by the government to improve the lot of the masses.

Imran Khan has claimed that his administration has overcome the bad effects of the economic decisions made by his predecessors and the economy is witnessing stability. There is a need to realise that the success of a government is judged not by its claims or the efforts it makes but on the basis of its success in delivering on its promises. It is here that the PTI government is widely seen to be deficient.