BISE secy inspects exam centres

LAHORE: Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore Awais Saleem Humayun inspected different examination centres of class 10th supplementary examination on Tuesday.

Humayun reviewed the implementation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and expressed the satisfaction over transparent conduction of the exam.

The secretary also inspected security arrangements and directed the staff to ensure that social distancing policy of the Punjab government is fully followed by the candidates while entering and leaving the examination centres.