Babar Azam wasted as goalkeeper as Pakistan play lopsided 4-4-2 against Zimbabwe

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan persisted with the 4-4-2 formation, which they have deployed throughout the Zimbabwe tour, in the final contest in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The formation has been especially criticised for deploying the naturally gifted, flamboyant, skipper of the side, Babar Azam as the goalkeeper, which is not his natural position.

The starting XI selected by Misbah-ul-Haq has once again come under criticism for a lack of imagination in putting out a side that is clearly designed to ‘do a job’.

“I will never understand what Misbah is trying to achieve with a young and inexperienced centre back pairing of Abdullah Shafiq and Haider Ali. Yes, they are talented, but you need more experienced heads in the center of defence,” said former captain and commentator Ramiz Raja, while talking to The Dependent.

“And don’t even get me started on Babar Azam – he’s your playmaker, deploy him as a 10, or even 8. But goalkeeper?” asked Raja.

Leading sports expert and commentator Alan Wilkins agreed that Mohammed Rizwan would make a much better goalkeeper.

“He’s a natural shot stopper, and one of the most athletic keepers in the world today. Also, I don’t like the two lefties on the right wing. A lefty attacking midfielder needs to be completed with a righty fullback,” Wilkins said.

Sikander Bakht was of the opinion that the team sheet reflected Misbah’s defensive and conservative approach and his ‘failure to understand’ the game.

“Yes, Imad Wasim’s defensive skills can complement Usman Qadir’s guile and expression on the ball in the middle of the park, but it’s still a weak central midfield, and an overall defensive team. Yes, there is attacking flair up top with Mohammed Hasnain and Haris Rauf, with Musa Khan also bombing down from the left wing, but the team still is defensive and mediocre,” Bakht added.

“Also, who plays 4-4-2 these days? Misbah is so outdated.”