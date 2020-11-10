Army suspends ISI, Rangers personnel involved in Safdar arrest episode

RAWALPINDI: The military on Tuesday said officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Sindh Rangers involved in the noisy arrest and subsequent release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader retired Captain Safdar Awan have been suspended for acting “overzealously”.

Awan was arrested last month for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — a crime which is punishable by “imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or a fine, or both”.

Subsequently, PML-N claimed the personnel of Sindh Rangers “kidnapped” Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar to “force” police into arresting Safdar. A short while after, an audio clip — purportedly of Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz — surfaced on the internet, “confirming” the claim.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the court of inquiry constituted on the orders of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has been completed.

“The court of inquiry has established that on the night of Oct 18/Oct 19, officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of the desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid,” the statement said.

“They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather overzealously,” it added.

“They were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to [a] misunderstanding between the two state institutions.”

“Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ,” the statement added.

Last month, the ISPR said the Army chief had taken notice of and ordered an immediate inquiry into the “Karachi incident”.

At the time, the military’s media wing did not specify which incident it was referring to. However, the statement came minutes after PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Gen Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to investigate the circumstances surrounding Awan’s arrest.

Safdar had arrived in Karachi a day before his arrest as part of the PML-N caravan to participate in the second public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party anti-government alliance of major opposition parties including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

His arrest had come hours after police booked him, his wife Maryam, and some 200 others for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Khan, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached Jinnah’s grave where Awan jumped over the grill surrounding it.

He said that he had tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar “got out of control” and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He added that Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.

“My complaint is that Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum and his grave. A case [should be] registered against him for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum complex, death threats against me, and for damaging government property.”

According to the FIR, a case was registered on Section 6 (a convening of meetings or processions in the mausoleum), Section 8 (entry into the mausoleum with a weapon) and Section 10 (the penalty for contravention of provisions) of The Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971.

However, surprisingly, Karachi police on Monday declared the FIR as fake in the charge sheet submitted to a local court.

The investigation report concluded that neither the complainant, Khan, had joined the investigation nor was the veracity of his claims established during the probe, which showed that he was not present at the mausoleum when the alleged offense took place.