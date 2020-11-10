Another trouble 

Inflation has made the lives of people more difficult. People are unable to buy essential items for the comfort of their lives. The major problem that people are facing is the hike in food prices. The high prices of foods in the country have soared dramatically during the last year. It has increased again in this year which has brought more troubles for people, with the recent increment, poor are being deprived of eating good foods by making them more expensive. On the other hand, the rates of all foods have been increased, now people are facing more problems especially people who are unable to buy good foods. So, the government should do something to decrease the rising price of foods so that the poor should get good foods.

Sameer Aslam Awaran

Kulli