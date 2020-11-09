The box of mixed mithai

And related thoughts

Each time a child comes into the world it is fresh proof that God has not (yet) given up on mankind. A close second to this, when it comes to the blessings of childbirths among relatives and friends, is the guaranteed box of sweets. Few things have the capacity to bring a smile to the face quite like a box of sweets; and for some unknown reason, it is infinitely more fun when you receive it than if you buy it. It has been said that if you knew how these sweets are manufactured you would never eat them. Well, most of us have not seen the process, and we can never have enough of them.

Science has left little room for doubt regarding the terrible effects of sweets on one’s health and looks. But all this information does is give them all the irresistible charm of the forbidden fruit. Plus, it is considered bad form not to ‘sweeten the mouth’ to celebrate a loved one’s happiness. Those who are otherwise conscientiously watching their weight happily allow themselves to partake in a gulab jamun or four without feeling guilty about it.

Of course, there are those brave souls who, citing their ‘on a diet’ status, politely decline the offer. The next time you encounter such a specimen, quietly leave the mithai box within his reach and observe his movements from a safe distance. Chances are that before the minute is out his hand will have surreptitiously sneaked its way to the box and will have started transporting the contents into his waiting mouth. All the better if the scene is recorded for the benefit of posterity, for the expressions on the discovery of being caught are usually priceless. But do not be too harsh on him for it requires superhuman resolve to resist this temptation; and probably even that is not enough. For according to Mr Khalid Farshori, our leading authority on supernatural phenomena, the litmus test for whether a house is haunted is to see if sugar and sweets are consumed without human involvement. One occasionally hears reports suggesting that djinns have a penchant for mischief, but who would have thought they possessed a sweet tooth as well? And if djinns find the sugary temptation irresistible, what chance do we poor sapiens have?

Some people are of the opinion that those who have not been to Lahore are not born yet. There are others who maintain that those who have not tasted Bengali sweets do not know what sweets are. Being born and lived for many years in Lahore, and having enjoyed some of the Bengali delights, I can confidently say that the latter opinion is much better founded than the first one.

Talking of sweets, where have the balu shahi and the laddu gone? Laddu used to be a fixture in all weddings till as late as the start of the current millennium. Sadly, not anymore. In some families balu shahi was reserved for the birth of a baby girl whereas laddu for that of a baby boy. This subtle distinction was in line with the sentiment held by expecting parents and others in the family, namely: ‘We don’t mind if the baby is a boy or a girl, as long as it is a boy.’ The practice was no doubt in questionable taste, but there is no reason why laddu and balu shahi should have had such a spectacular fall from grace.

When it comes to the box of mixed sweets, there is an invariable sequence to how the items are eaten. The dark coloured gulab jamuns are always the first to disappear from the box, followed in strict order by oval gulab jamuns, barfi, and then chum chum – white ones followed by pink ones. (Some people mistakenly refer to chum chum as rus gulla. Well, call a rose by any name, etc.) So long as the above delicacies are there to be had, nobody as much as looks at the other contents of the box. Strangely enough, once these are no more, the remaining items also start getting consumed until one is left with unnamed atrocities that nobody dares to lay his hand on. (Why they make them in the first place is one of the enduring mysteries of the universe.) This is the cue for passing on the box of sweets to the paterfamilias, which Providence has prudently provided to all families, doubtless for this very purpose.

The inexplicably high number of mithai shops in the country has always puzzled those of a thoughtful bent. Granted that the nation enjoys robust wedding and birth rates; but are they high enough to render so many of such establishments economically feasible? Even if one adds court judgments that send the sales of sweets soaring before their Urdu translation becomes available, it hardly adds up. Here Mr Farshori comes to our rescue once again. (What would we do without him?) According to him, tall creatures dressed in white have been observed to frequent mithai shops just before their closing hours. His hypothesis: the excess sweets are bought by djinns. Though yet to pass muster as a theory, this has the merit of beautifully accounting for disposal of the tonnes of mithai manufactured in the country every day. One is reminded of the incomparable Dr Bashiruddin Mahmood, who first came up with the proposal of using the untiring energy of djinns to produce electricity. If we could somehow combine the two ideas and devise a way to make djinns manufacture sweets too! That would be a win-win for everybody. It would also give a new meaning to the phrase: ‘Untouched by human hands.’