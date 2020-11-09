Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has blamed the Chief of Army Staff and some other senior officials of the Pakistani army, taking their names in a public rally, which is against all sense and political convention. He blamed these respectable figures for the current political situation in the country, as the Opposition has held their massive joint rally against PM Imran Khan-led government . Listening to this shocking statement, I thought a little and became astonished about his policies during his rule and now then blames the selected. I recognize the country is going through a very difficult period. But according to our prestigious Prime Minister, he needs to promote his work of making those in trouble who were involved in making the country’s status so outrageous. We hope Nawaz would soon reveal evidence to support the government.

Barkatullah

Turbat