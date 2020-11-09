PRA to bring marriage halls, caterers into tax net

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a survey to gather information about marriage halls and lawns, caterers, and owners of marquees, who have been evading taxes while charging the full amount from their customers.

Sources told Pakistan Today that there are thousands of marriage halls and marquees across the province that are not registered as legal businesses, and thus evade taxes. Most of these are in streets and small areas of their respective cities, they added.

They said that since most marriage halls and marquees deal in cash, there is no strict record of their transactions, and this enables them to evade taxes while charging their customers in full.

“The PRA has formed several teams headed by Commissioner Enforcement Dr Javed Iqbal, who will also conduct raids at various places to check records,” said a PRA spokesperson. “Both unregistered and registered marriage halls are on PRA’s radar.”

The spokesperson said that the teams formed by the PRA have also issued notices to various marriage halls. “Despite the Covid-19 situation, are teams are keeping a close eye on wedding halls and marquees, and in case of legal violations, the businesses concerned can be heavily fined and sealed,” she maintained.