Political leaders to be briefed on security challenges tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to brief the political leadership on the security challenges faced by the country in the National Assembly session tomorrow.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has convened a meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate on November 11, 2020, at 02:00 pm.

In this regard, the National Assembly has issued an official communication to the parliamentary leaders, inviting them to attend the meeting.

The military officials would brief the parliamentary leaders on the current issues of national security.

The parliamentary leaders invited to attend the meeting include Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Narcotics Control, PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI parliamentary leader Asad Mahmood, PML-Q leader Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, BNP-Mengal chief Mohammad Akhtar Mengal, MQM-P chief Dr Khalid Magbool Siddiqui, BAP Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghous Bux Khan Mashar of GDA, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Amir Haider Azam Khan of ANP.

Senators Mushahid Ullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj ul Haq,. Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan have been invited to attend the meeting.

Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar and Senator Shibli Faraz, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Zaheer Uddin Babar Awan, and Special Assistant to PM Dr Moeed Yousaf have been invited to attend the meeting as special invitees.

President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and Governor and Caretaker Cheif Minister Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Mir Afzal have been specially invited to attend the meeting.