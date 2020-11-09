PM to participate in SCO-CHS conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will participate in 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS), which will be conducted as a video conference due to the pandemic.

The invitation to the prime minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair the meeting. Leaders from all eight SCO member states and four observer states will also attend, as well as the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and the secretary-general of SCO, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a press release said.

“The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of SCO. It adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the organisation. The 20th SCO-CHS will adopt 16 documents, including the Moscow Declaration, reflecting member states’ stance on important regional and international issues,” the spokesperson said.

Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion of SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda.

The SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and strong, neighbourly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields.