PDM reassesses direction, Zardari stresses need for clear goals

During a meeting of the 11-party anti-government alliance held on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari stressed that opening up new fronts would not produce worthwhile results.

There has been a split in the direction of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif’s comments during their first rally last month, wherein he named the military leadership as those who created a “state above a state”.

Reportedly, the 11 parties of the alliance had decided during the All Parties Conference (APC) that they would not name any institutions, and would only target the establishment.

Many members of the alliance view the APC as the mandate of the PDM, and are now considering the next steps of the coalition.

Zardari, who attended the meeting online while PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was busy campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan, stressed that the PDM should stick to a clear goal.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Hoti and Zardari were critical of Nawaz’s comments, with the former saying that the PDM needs to change the tone of their rallies to present their demands in a better manner.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman felt that the speech made my Nawaz was not a big deal, but did admit that if people are deriving different connotations from it, then it needs to be addressed.

“This is not an issue; the media has made it an issue,” he said.

“We respect the country’s institutions, but if the names of politicians can be taken, then the name of someone belonging to the country’s institutions can also be taken. It’s not an offence,” he added.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief added that the premier’s past speeches against the then-incumbent government should be played as a comparison point during the jalsas.