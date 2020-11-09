Mustafa Kamal urges Govt, Opp to fit him somewhere in their plans

KARACHI– Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday asked the government and opposition parties to initiate a grand national dialogue and formulate a strategy to fit him into their plans.

While speaking at a huge public meeting organised by his party at the Bagh-i-Jinnah, Kamal said that a clear plan is needed for the next 20 years and to steer him out of multiple crises that had been eroding his trust on political dispensation.

“Let’s initiate a dialogue to save my political career. Let’s hold a grand dialogue, a grand jirga to find out the solution. My politics has become outdated and my career is not moving forward. I need to be fit in somewhere,” Kamal said while addressing the rally.

The PSP held a power show in response to the Oct 18 public meeting of 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the same venue in the shadow of the Quaid’s mausoleum, with the party’s chief telling the gathering that he is sick of critiquing both the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and the PDM.

“I really want to pick sides, but no side wants to pick me,” Kamal maintained.

Addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said: “You are willing to talk to [Indian Prime Minister] Modi, but not ready to talk to me. What kind of system is this,” he asked.

Addressing Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been ruling Sindh for the past 12 years and if anyone was responsible for Kamal’s problems it was the PPP-led provincial government.

“Not once did Bilawal or Maryam Nawaz mention me in any of their speeches,” Kamal said.