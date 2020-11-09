Mir Shakilur Rehman gets bail after months in detention

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted bail to Mir Shakilur Rehman, the chief executive officer of the Jang group, in a 1986 case related to a piece of land he allegedly acquired “illegally” in the tenure of then-Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bail was granted against a surety bond of Rs10 million.

Shakil was arrested in March on the accusation of “alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots [each measuring 605 yards] in H-block of Johar Town’s Phase-II allotted to him being the holder of [the] general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister in violation of the relevant laws/rules”.

According to Nawazish Ali, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesperson, Shakil was arrested in connection with a shady real estate deal and tax evasion.

The Jang group dubbed the arrest as “politically motivated” and an attack on press freedom.

After the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied bail to him, Shakil appealed the decision in the apex court. Last week, a two-member bench referred his petition to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for re-fixing of its hearing by a three-judge bench after Justice Umar Ata Bandial – who was earlier heading a three-member bench – recused himself from hearing the petition citing personal reasons.

During Monday’s hearing, the defence, Barrister Amjad Pervaiz, informed the court his client was arrested at the inquiry stage. He said that even though the reference was filed against four people — Nawaz, then-director of land department, then-director of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Shakil — nobody other than the media mogul was arrested.

He added that NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Javed Iqbal had not issued arrest warrants for the director land department and director general of LDA.

Explaining how the land was acquired, Pervaiz said that the total land in question was 48,883 yards and was purchased to build the neighbourhood — Johar Town. The owner of the land died and it was divided and transferred in 1985, he added.

The heirs requested the LDA to grant permission to start construction on the land in 1986, which was rejected by the then-director general of LDA, the lawyer said, adding that the official wrote to Rehman saying that under the land policy, his share equalled 48,702 yards.

“Not one rupee of the government was lost during this entire matter,” he claimed. At this, Justice Qazi Amin asked whether NAB had raised the matter of the government accruing any losses to which Pervaiz replied in the negative.

Pervaiz argued NAB had not accused his client of withholding payment for the property he acquired, saying that the amount was paid according to the policy. “NAB’s case is that the money should be paid according to market rates and not according to policy,” he said.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed NAB had to determine whether the case was valid, according to the policy. The anti-graft body also had to disclose how many cases the accountability judge who heard Rehman’s case previously had, he added.