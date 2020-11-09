It is business now 

America has chosen Joe Biden as next President. After all the hype and hoopla, things have started to settle down now. The whole world had been keenly watching this American election. I had then been getting the news doses from channels like BBC, CNN.

True, the US has been grappling with so many crises compared to before. Even before the election, there were reports of violence and racial slurs across the region. Hence, it has been proved that America is now nothing short of a mix of people from various backgrounds from across the world.

Pointing the finger at others won’t do any good. It is in the right frame of mind to appreciate the good things done by predecessors instead of criticizing. In my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Marthandam, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the people have been remembering and admiring the good job of ancestors – my grandfather was a renowned government servant in ancient times.

The newly elected Joe Biden team has huge responsibility ahead. Last time around, I had gone through some serious letters from American farmers in newspapers like THE WASHINGTON POST, THE NEW YORK TIMES. They were talking about crises in their farming and livelihood. The machinery of the media and government must talk seriously of these issues.

The world history has been witness to numerous bright explorers from the West-most of whom had travelled widely across the East. The USA should pay more attention to the happenings in Asia that has been not only the energy machine but also home to giant economies.

It is back to serious and sincere business. Having been home to almost everything from farm produce to technology, the US is now bound for extensive hard work by default in the best interests of all. Team Biden should handle crises coming from within and emerging from across the world through proper policies and making the most of the mandate given by the people out there.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai