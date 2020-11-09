Firdous assures proper compensation to affectees of River Ravi project

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday assured that incumbent government would provide houses to victims of River Ravi project, with their consent and mutual understanding.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, she said that the previous government of Punjab had delayed this mega project for political purpose. Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had utilised more than Rs200 million to prepare a feasible housing project, she said.

She also said that terms of reference were being made either to provide shelter to the victims’ families or to release a handsome amount for compensation.

In reply to a question, the SACM said that the River Ravi Front Urban Project was a game-changer for the people of the province.