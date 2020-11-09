Economic indicators to improve in coming days, says Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the national economy is now on a positive trajectory due to prudent policies of the government and economic indicators will further improve in coming days.

Talking to a private television channel, the information minister said that Pakistan is moving on the right path and despite Covid-19 challenge, the current account deficit is surplus. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not obstructed the political activities of the opposition, however, it would not tolerate blaming the institutions.

He said that the government believes in a political engagement but there would be no compromise for personal gain.

Separately, the information minister said that Pakistan will be built as per the ideals of Allama Iqbal under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that the entire nation pays tribute to Allama Iqbal who was a great poet, philosopher and thinker. He said that Allama Iqbal’s concept of ‘Khudi’ gave a compelling and sane message to the young generation to create their own world instead of relying on others.