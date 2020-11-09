Covid-19 claims another 9 lives in Pakistan

–4,136 micro-small lockdowns in place; positivity rate reaches 16.69pc in Hyderabad, 15.38pc in Gilgit, 7.48pc in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: There has been no let-up in the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country and the virus positivity rate reached 4.94 per cent, as 1,650 more people tested positive after the tests of 33,340 over the last twenty-four hours, according to the data shared by the National Command and Operations Centre on Monday.

During a meeting, the Covid-19 nerve centre observed that Hyderabad had the highest positivity ratio at 16.69 per cent, followed by Gilgit at 15.38 per cent, Multan at 15.97 per cent, Muzaffarabad at 14.12 per cent, Mirpur at 11.11 per cent, Peshawar with 9.69 per cent, Quetta with 8.03 per cent, Islamabad with 7.48 per cent, Karachi with 7.12 per cent, Lahore with 5.37 per cent and Rawalpindi with 4.63 per cent.

According to the NCOC, the country reported 9 more deaths due to coronavirus-related complications during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,977.

So far 318,881 patients have recovered from the virus and the number of active cases of Covid-19 reached 18,981, whereas the total count of infections is 344,839.

Meanwhile, the NCOC on Monday warned that the positivity ratio of Covid-19 had increased rapidly in 15 major cities.

Updating the forum on administrative measures and enforcement efforts, the chief secretaries of the provinces informed the NCOC on guidelines in their respective cities regarding wearing of face masks and arrangements for outdoor weddings.

The NCOC was apprised that 4,136 micro-small lockdowns were in place across Pakistan and the tracing, testing and quarantine strategy was being used to limit the spread of the virus. Furthermore, the NCOC was told that the recent health guidelines will remain enforced in 16 major cities till January 31, 2021.

Regarding medical equipment, the NCOC was told that 2,811 oxygenated beds were provided to hospitals and over 13,000 oxygen cylinders were issued to various provinces.

The NCOC appreciated the efforts of the provinces for taking prompt and necessary measures in line with health guidelines for the safety and wellbeing of the public.

Since last week, the number of single-day new cases has crossed 1,000 mark for the first time since the first week of August.

Earlier, the government ordered work-from-home policy for half of the staff in both public and private sector offices and relatively broader smart lockdowns in the urban centres of the country as part of the second phase of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.