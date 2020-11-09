Court fines 12 Pakistan nationals repatriated from Turkey

ISLAMABAD: An anti-corruption court in Islamabad on Monday imposed a Rs1 lakh fine each on 12 Pakistan nationals who recently returned from Turkey.

The judge ordered that in case of non-payment the convicts will have to spend six more months in prison.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency produced the immigrants before the court.

One of the immigrants said that the Turkish government had returned them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Turkish government has recently launched a country-wide operation against illegal migrants.

Local sources said that the authorities have arrested 124 illegal migrants, including two Pakistan nationals, in northwestern and northeastern Turkey a few days back.

The officials had shifted the migrants to the local repatriation center for foreigners.

In June, at least 116 more nationals stranded in Turkey owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations had returned to homeland via a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines.