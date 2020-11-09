Congratulations Pakistan cricket team 

Pakistan cricket team showed consistency by winning the second match of the three match T20 series against Zimbabwe to win the shortest format of the game series by 2-0 with one match remaining. Babar Azam has scored two fifties in both matches to assist his team to win over Zimbabwe. Although in the first Twenty20 match, the visitors gave tough time to the hosts ,but in the second one, Pakistan completely dominated. It may be mentioned here that Zimbabwe have lost thirteen T20 International matches against Pakistan including this. Additionally, Zimbabwe has never won a match against Pakistan during the last 22 years in Pakistan apart from the last bilateral (ODI) in the ongoing series. I hope the streak would be continued and the team would show better performances in the upcoming series as well.

Hamal M Naheem

Bugh