COAS, Chinese envoy pledge to improve relations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the new Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong have pledged to improve relations between the two countries, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The meeting was to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security, the military’s media wing added.

“The two noted exceptional relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same,” ISPR said.

The Chinese ambassador last week said that China aimed to use China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

“The CPEC is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people,” he said.

The envoy also met with CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa to discuss the project in depth.

Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue and Chief Executive Officer of Corridor Affairs Authority Ali Shah were also present on the occasion, a statement issued by the Chinese embassy said.