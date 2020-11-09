Bilawal promises PPP will keep asking for rights for GB

Continuing his election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party would always fight for the rights of the autonomous region.

“Until your voices are heard in Islamabad, we will keep asking why the youth here is unemployed. Why the region lacks education and health institutions. We will keep asking for your rights,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Nagar.

Bilawal added that granting GB provincial status had been a part of the PPP manifesto since 2018, and that Prime Minister Imran only started considering it during the elections.

“Imran had opposed the idea in January when the topic was raised during a cabinet meeting,” he claimed, questioning what the premier had done for the province in the last two years.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan “will have to do more”, and asked the people to vote for the PPP on election day so that he can “fulfil his promises”.

“Even before the making of a province, Imran and his allies can attempt to reduce your quota, steal your subsidy and increase taxes then think what they will do once the region is given provincial status,” he added.

He said that PM Imran’s “tabdeeli” was another name for destruction, and urged the people of GB to save themselves from it.

He added only PPP will give them their constitutional rights.