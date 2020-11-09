A systems failure

Perhaps a hybrid system will work for everyone

Avarice is one of the deadly sins. Sadly, capitalism and the free market economy continue to fall for its intrigues.

This fatal flaw in capitalism brutally exposed itself during the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Lehman Brothers opened our eyes to the damage that the greed of a few can cause to many.

The cabal of banking system, mortgage lenders, and credit rating agencies in the US abetted by government negligence or complicity triggered a crisis of epic proportions- a crisis that snatched away jobs, rendered several homeless and plunged the global economy into a recession.

It was perversely ironic that the banks responsible for shattering so many dreams were doling out high bonuses to their management and employees, as if they were being rewarded for making complete fools of the public.

They were, in fact, making money out of the misery of others.

And when the curtains were lifted from their uncanny practices, calls for reform and accountability ran high. Still, it was perhaps too much to ask for.

Because the usual happened.

Investing in humanity is the only way forward. Blinkered development is a recipe for unrest and social discord. It only creates the illusion of prosperity whereas in reality only a small minority benefits at the expense of a large majority.

Leaders gathered around. Promised reform and accountability. Governments took one or two small steps to placate public sentiments.

And the fools (read public) bought in their rhetoric of raising living standards to new heights; only to lament the depths of their folly later on.

The sages that promised reform never translated their words into action. Either because they never wanted to or perhaps, they did not know how to. Maybe they just caved into pressure from large corporations, businesses and banks.

In order to preclude any overhaul of the system its beneficiaries- MNCs, banks, and their supporters in legislatures- constantly remind us of the immense growth and development ushered in by capitalism since the end of World War II. The crisis of 2008 is treated only as a momentary turbulence in an ocean of calm and prosperity. The ocean, of course, is capitalism.

Sometimes, critics of the system are conveniently labelled communist propagandists.

That capitalism is here to stay is a foregone conclusion. The end of history of sorts.

How true is that?

Quite to the contrary, the enormous difficulties caused by the financial crisis of 2008 have in fact strengthened the case for state intervention in the economic sphere. In other words, these have struck at the very heart of laissez faire.

The failure to reform capitalism and ensure wider circulation of wealth is causing cracks within the system. The demand for state-led intervention to fix capitalist vices is growing stronger.

Of special importance is the demand for social safety nets and universal incomes.

As the discontents of capitalism raise their heads against the travesties of the system, its beneficiaries will try to undo calls for change. Already, we are witnessing all over the world a fierce contest between the elite’s greed and the poor’s need- a contest that is being accentuated by populist leaders.

Depending on which side ultimately wins, the future could either be one of shared prosperity or of too few holding too much of global wealth.

But if greed can be regulated by the states and moderated by compassion, perhaps a far better system can be allowed to evolve. A reformed capitalism of sorts.

A system that has a free market economy which is free enough to allow accumulation of private wealth but not too free to permit exploitation of the poor. A system that allows for adequate checks and balances against malpractice. Above all, a system that at the very least guarantees subsistence to all.

Sounds utopian, right?

There is nothing wrong in assuming the best for everyone. In fact, that is far better than wishing prosperity for a few at the expense of the rest. Scattered progress doesn’t really serve the purpose of human advancement. Striving for a future that carries the promise of good and welfare for all segments of society is essential for meaningful growth. The lust of a few cannot be allowed to dominate the larger goal of holistic development.

A system that only tends to satiate the greed of a few while neglecting others is a system built on cruelty, vice and savagery. Avarice, as we know, is one of the deadly sins. Succumbing to its machinations will halt human advancement and ultimately lead to a catastrophe.

The only way to prevent such a catastrophe is to invest in shared progress.

Bridging the gap between the haves and have nots will create an atmosphere of shared prosperity and fulfil the promise of human development.