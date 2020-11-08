PDM meeting today to discuss Bilawal’s ‘explosive’ interview

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party alliance of the opposition, will be held today to discuss the future of the anti-government movement after Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari disapproved of the speech Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif delivered during the first rally of the joint opposition in Gujranwala last month.

Addressing the participants of the gathering via video link on October 16, Sharif had accused Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI director general Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of “orchestrating” his judicial ouster and “bringing Imran Khan into power”.

Responding to the claims, Bilawal, during an interview to BBC Urdu on November 6, said he was “shocked” to hear Sharif name the military leadership, adding neither Nawaz nor his party had brought up naming the army or ISI chiefs when the agenda for the movement was being prepared.

When asked if the opposition was naming the military leadership in a bid to pressurise them into resigning, he said taking names was Nawaz and his party’s “personal decision”, and emphasised the opposition did not want the military leadership to resign.

“Let me make this clear that this [resignation of military leadership] is not a part of our demands and does not reflect our position,” he had said.

Sources informed Pakistan Today that the PPP chief’s interview would be atop the agenda of the meeting wherein he will be asked to clarify “what made him go public with such a sensitive issue which could prove to be detrimental for the future of the alliance”.

According to another source, Sharif is also expected to join the meeting via video link to explain his position.

Political observers believe today’s meeting will be of utmost importance. “Some could even express reservations, as the interview given by Bilawal has been under discussion in political circles since Friday, on the basis of which there are rumours of a rift in the opposition alliance,” an insider informed Pakistan Today.

PDM ‘DEEPLY HURT’:

A source in the PML-N said Bilawal’s statement had deeply hurt the PDM with the relationship between Bilawal and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz getting soured.

“It appears that the two parties may not remain on the same page following this statement, as other parties in the PDM coalition are now concerned about the future of the coalition. Though the gulf today is thin but in near future, this statement would create distance between Maryam and Bilawal,” the source added.

According to another PML-N leader, the opposition rallies had “proven to be lethal” for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was under “so much pressure that he too had started addressing public meetings”.

However, the source said, the interview had proved to be detrimental for the alliance and Maryam was visibly upset with the content.

“Bilawal and Maryam had developed a solid partnership over the past few months and there was an impression that both the parties can lead an aggressive anti-government campaign but Bilawal’s explosive interview has badly hurt Maryam Nawaz,” the source said.

Though Maryam has downplayed the interview, the source said it has not only hurt the alliance but also exposed cracks in the PDM ranks.

Asked if the interview had damaged the alliance between the PPP and PML-N, Maryam Nawaz said that she and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were not kids to be fooled around.

“We all know what is the purpose of twisting this statement. In fact, there is no such objectionable thing in the interview of Bilawal. Whatever we object to, we know that distorting the statement of the Chairman PPP is a failed attempt to break the alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” Maryam had told newsmen.

PML-N TO ‘ISOLATE’ LEADERS OPPOSED TO SHARIF’S NARRATIVE:

Meanwhile, in another development, Maryam has also sought lists of those party leaders who opposed Sharif’s statement about the army leadership.

A source in the PML-N told Pakistan Today that Maryam has said that it has been decided not to include those leaders in the committees to be formed for preparations of the public meeting of the party being held on December 13.

“Those who have publicly opposed Sharif’s narrative will be directed to clear their position before the meeting on December 13. Those in question include PML-N MPAs Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, Ashraf Ansari, Nishat Dhaha and others.”

“Maryam has also informed party’s president Shahbaz Sharif about Sharif’s decision in their recent meeting in a court,” the source added.

GB ELECTION:

The PDM meeting will also review the overall political situation in the country, besides its anti-government movement. It will also deliberate upon its future course of action, including its November 22 meeting be held in Peshawar.

The PDM meeting, to be held under the chair of PDM president and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, would also discuss upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, issues pertaining to price hike and the government’s strategy to hold public meetings.