Gunbattle in held Kashmir kills four Indian soldiers, three fighters

SRINAGAR: A fierce gunbattle on Sunday left four Indian soldiers and three freedom fighters dead in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported.
The fighting in Kupwara district started at around 1:00 am after the paramilitary soldiers spotted the fighters around 2 miles into India’s side of the Line of Control, said Indian army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.
The army rushed troop reinforcements in after the first three hours of exchange of gunfire killed one Indian paramilitary soldier and one fighter, Kalia said.
Fighting resumed after several hours, killing three Indian soldiers and injuring another two, he said, adding that two more fighters were killed before the firing subsided.
Came from across the western border under the diguse of so-called ‘freedom -fighters’ keep sending terrorists and pay the price, stay on the ‘grey-list’ for ever.