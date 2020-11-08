Gunbattle in held Kashmir kills four Indian soldiers, three fighters

SRINAGAR: A fierce gunbattle on Sunday left four Indian soldiers and three freedom fighters dead in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported.

The fighting in Kupwara district started at around 1:00 am after the paramilitary soldiers spotted the fighters around 2 miles into India’s side of the Line of Control, said Indian army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia.

The army rushed troop reinforcements in after the first three hours of exchange of gunfire killed one Indian paramilitary soldier and one fighter, Kalia said.