Finally a result

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said on Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. The confirmation of victory of Biden, who at 78 will be the oldest American president, brings to a climax three days of post-election anxiety and uncertainty that followed one of the most bruising US presidential races in modern times. The Associated Press declared Biden, whose vice president will be Kamala Harris — the first female to hold the post in America’s history, the winner on Saturday evening after he secured more than the crucial 270 electoral votes he needed to win the White House. CNN, NBC News and CBS News also called the race in his favour, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania. Shortly after winning the presidency, Biden also won Nevada, adding to his Electoral College victory over Trump.

Biden declared victory in a tweet, saying: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Trump, refusing to concede defeat, said that Biden was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” after television networks declared the Democrat’s victory. “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

Atif Naveed

Lahore