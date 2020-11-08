Bilawal claims he’s being forced into ‘exile’ for election fraud

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that he was being forced “into exile” so that government could rig the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Address a political gathering in the Diamer district, the PPP chairman said that attempts to exclude the opposition parties from the election process were to “to pave the way for election fraud”.

“We will not allow the votes of Gilgit-Baltistan’s people to be robbed”, he added.

Bilawal has approached the Supreme Court (C) to overturn the GB Chief Court’s decision, which ordered federal ministers, government officials and the PPP chief to leave the region in three days.

“In view of above, we, by accepting the instant writ petition, direct the Respondents to expel all then individuals from the boundary of Gilgit-Baltistan who falls within the ambit Para-18 of the Code at Conduct framed for Gilgit-Baltistan General Elections 2020 and the definition of Holder Of Public Office, as detailed in Para-5 hereinabove within three days of the passing of this judgment,” said the GB court’s verdict, which had been decided by a two-member bench comprising Justice Malik Haq Nawaz and Justice Ali Baig.

The reason for this decision was due to Bilawal’s violations of the election code of conduct. These violations were reported by GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan.

“Notices have been served on 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct,” the CEC had said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He had also said that the elections in GB would be “transparent” and that no rigging would take place.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan had also come under scrutiny after he addressed a rally on Sunday where he announced provisional-provincial status for GB. However, the criticism was dismissed by the court, as it “was not a political gathering”.

In response, PPP leader Sherry Rehman had lamented that the prime minister and federal ministers had allegedly violated the electoral code of conduct by running political campaigns and urged the CEC to take notice.

“The prime minister and a federal minister are running the campaign of their party illegally in Gilgit-Baltistan, which is a clear violation of the code of conduct of the elections and a pre-polling rigging,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the apex court has allowed PPP’s petition and will hold a hearing on November 9.

“I am with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan till November 15,” Bilawal said on Sunday, adding that he would have to be arrested to be removed from GB.

The CEC said that the number of registered voters in the area in 2015 was 6,18,624 while the number currently stands at 7,45,362.

He added that arrangements have been made in accordance with the election act, and that hat GB Scouts will also perform duties along with police during elections.