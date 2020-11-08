Bank manager arrested, sacked from job for harassing female staffer

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday confirmed the dismissal from the service of a private bank’s official who was found harassing a female staffer in a video that went viral on social media a day earlier.

Usman Gohar, credit initiation unit manager at a private bank’s F-10 Markaz branch in Islamabad, was issued a “letter of dismissal” from service, Mazari tweeted.

Usman Gohar of Faysal Bank arrested – @dcislamabad informed. He has also been issued letter of dismissal by the Bank. Appreciate quick action by ICT Admin & ICT police. pic.twitter.com/JKQZYKX6Ck — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 7, 2020

The development was confirmed by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat who noted the official could not be hired by any other bank as per the regulations of State Bank of Pakistan governing the banking sector.

Bank Harassment case update. The culprit Usman Gohar has been dismissed from service by the Bank. He cannot be hired by any other bank as per State Bank regulations. Raids are being conducted for his arrest. I’ll request everyone again to protect the identity of the lady. — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 7, 2020

Gohar was arrested last night by a special unit of Islamabad police following the emergence of the video showing him violating the woman. The arrest was subsequently confirmed by Shafqaat.

Bank harassment case update. The culprit is arrested. Excellent work by @DigIslamabad and his team. pic.twitter.com/ctPThst41l — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 7, 2020

Mazari also lauded the Islamabad administration and police for their “quick action” following the incident.