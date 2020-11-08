﻿ Bank manager arrested, sacked from job for harassing female staffer | Pakistan Today

Bank manager arrested, sacked from job for harassing female staffer

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 1 day ago)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday confirmed the dismissal from the service of a private bank’s official who was found harassing a female staffer in a video that went viral on social media a day earlier.

Usman Gohar, credit initiation unit manager at a private bank’s F-10 Markaz branch in Islamabad, was issued a “letter of dismissal” from service, Mazari tweeted.

The development was confirmed by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat who noted the official could not be hired by any other bank as per the regulations of State Bank of Pakistan governing the banking sector.

Gohar was arrested last night by a special unit of Islamabad police following the emergence of the video showing him violating the woman. The arrest was subsequently confirmed by Shafqaat.

Mazari also lauded the Islamabad administration and police for their “quick action” following the incident.



One Comment;

  1. faraz najam said:

    Big name bank and ill character manager? Something wrong in training and his appointment.

    Reply

