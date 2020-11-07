IHC forms bench to probe Nawaz’s medical reports

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the request of an inquiry commission to probe the medical reports submitted by deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif before leaving for London, the Islamabad High Court on Saturday constituted a bench to do so.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah constituted a two-member special bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, to hear the petition. It will take up the case on November 24.

Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment. His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, who declared him a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana corruption probe, the former premier will only return after the “completion” of his treatment.

An application was filed by a citizen, Zaman Mughal, in IHC in October seeking the constitution of a commission to identify those responsible for creating “fake” medical reports of the former premier which allowed him to travel abroad.

It nominated Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif, federal secretaries for interior and health, Punjab health secretary, NAB chairman, Punjab police chief, and Lahore CCPO as respondents.

The plea adopted the stance that instead of undergoing medical treatment in London, Sharif was maligning the state and its institutions.

It stated that the purpose of PML-N supremo’s speeches were aimed at isolating Pakistan in the world, retaining the country in the FATF’s grey list and divert the attention of global bodies from the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It deplored the use of language against senior military officials of the country by Sharif during the speeches he delivered recently.

In January last year, a division bench of the high court had discarded Nawaz’s medical reports for being “vague” and subsequently dismissed his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

Sharif’s counsel, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, had argued before the IHC that a special medical board constituted by the Sharif Medical City comprising senior doctors of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Doctors Hospital, Lahore opined that since the former premier was suffering from multiple ailments and the required facilities were not available in Pakistan, he should receive medical treatment abroad preferably from doctors who treated him in the past.

According to the counsel, besides cardiac problems, high blood pressure and diabetic and renal disorders, Sharif was also facing intense depression, especially since the demise of his spouse.

The IHC division bench had expressed doubts over the veracity of the opinion of the foreign-based specialist doctors who recommended Sharif’s treatment abroad as the written order stated, “the opinions are of private doctors, the veracity of which, cannot be determined”.

The detailed order had termed the final report of Sharif Medical City and the recommendations of foreign doctors as “vague”.