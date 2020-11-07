A leaky boat hankers for the shores

Capsizing appears a veritable reality

Candid Corner

“In a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks.” —Warren Buffett

In spite of setbacks and the prospect of total burn-out, the vicious drama goes on unabated. This alone reflects the desperation that seems to be driving the PDM agitation.

What ails the principal constituents to indulge in such crass chicanery, such vile pursuits? A cursory glance will tell the whole story.

The PML(N) is riddled with sharp divisions within the family oligarchy with one faction trying to out-manoeuvre the other, thus damaging the party credentials. A revolt is brewing which is likely to intensify if the anti-military narrative is not changed. But, convict-absconder Nawaz Sharif is not likely to allow that. Consequently, in the light of protest within, the party may lose its grassroots connect with its voter base and may disintegrate into factions.

With convictions looming in numerous indictments for corruption and money laundering, the PPP is struggling to keep afloat. With the senior Zardari likely to be incarcerated, the junior one is not even a shadow of either his mother or his grandfather. Unfortunately, he carries the albatross of his parents’ corruption around his neck and it is well nigh impossible to toss it away. It not only hangs in there, its dead weight is only increasing with time, thus diminishing his freedom to play his game– if he has any! On top of that is the abysmal performance of the party in Sindh which is generally referred to as the worst administered province of the country, where problems have only increased with time.

Fazlur Rehman misses a place in the parliament and a house in the Ministers’ Enclave. Give him that and a flag car to drive, and one can have him come crawling to do one’s bidding. Extremely untrustworthy and intrinsically corrupt, he remains the most blatantly saleable commodity that one can locate in the political bargaining shops of the country. His espousal of the anti-military narrative has sent ripples through his party with some openly raising their voice against it. They have virtually taken a position diametrically opposite to that of their leader and there is a fear that, as a consequence, unity of the party may be administered a sharp blow.

Additionally, he belongs to a coterie of wicked self-anointed pontiffs who can degenerate to using the card of religion to create sectarian divides for advancing their political interests. He exploits his seminaries to produce hordes of ignoramus and indoctrinated bigots to perpetrate violence.

The other parties are mostly one-man concoctions with virtually no representation either in Parliament, or in the hearts of the people.

The unity of the coalition already lies in tatters in the wake of convict-absconder Sharif’s diatribes against the military and its leadership. The PPP is visibly jolted and Bilawal has refused to espouse the extreme narrative, even asking for provision of proof for allegations made. Similar voices have emanated from within the JUI(F). Consequently, the discordant conglomerate hangs by the most tenuous of threads and a tiny jolt can send it packing. Yet, there appears enough venomous energy to keep pushing it a while further. Therein may also be hidden the ingredients for its further, even distasteful disintegration.

All this is happening in the backdrop of an increasing number of encouraging indicators which the government has secured in quick succession. The economy is showing robust signs of improvement with international agencies giving it the thumbs-up. Praise is being lavishly heaped on Pakistan for being in the forefront of successfully combating the covid-19 scourge, with the WHO citing it as an example to emulate by others. Exports are picking up with those who were starved for orders finding it difficult to meet the growing demand. The value of the dollar has fallen against the rupee to below 160 for the first time in almost a year. Unprecedented incentives have been provided to businesses. No further loans are being secured. Prices of essential commodities are stabilising and a dominant feel-good belief is taking roots with the opposition’s faces overcast in darkening shadows.

Yet there are people who plead for a dialogue, urging the government to take the middle course to reconciliation. One may ask: dialogue with whom and for what? For granting reprieve to a host of criminals for grievous crimes they committed against the people? For having looted and plundered the state of its resources, leaving it with a begging bowl to fend for its sustenance? For having corrupted and dismantled state institutions so that they were stripped of their capacity to trace their crimes? For never having invested in the welfare of the marginalised and impoverished communities of the country? For having spread disaffection and sown the seeds of violence and division among the people? Is this the criterion that merits a dialogue? This and so much else make for medals of disgrace to adorn their chests. How will a dialogue help when their shamelessness has no frontiers?

Under the present circumstances, there cannot be a dialogue. In the last couple of years, in spite of having to deal with daunting challenges, considerable distance has been covered on the path to sustainable recovery. The fundamentals have been corrected. Prime Minister Khan has done this at considerable risk to his popular base simply because he is a person of character who is totally committed to marshalling this country into a progressive domain which would be far-removed from the prospect of being bruised and battered again. This has been undertaken by raising the level of awareness of the people and strengthening and empowering institutions to be vigilant against attempts to indulge in unfettered pillage. This process cannot be reversed simply because some defeated elements are raising a crescendo to force their way into the political mainstream.

The parties comprising the coalition of crime and corruption are fighting a last-ditch battle for their survival and that of their wicked politics. Both are doomed. Instead of initiating a dialogue with a bunch of convicts, absconders and alleged criminals, let them breathe themselves out for they are on the verge already. Let this contagion be washed away for its tentacles are loosening and soon they shall be disentangled from the body-politic of the country.

Let them flap their wings for they are soaked in oil. Let them speak their venom for it has lost its bite. Let them cry their innocence for it is stripped of appeal. Let them act their pretensions for they have been seen through. Let them crave their empires for they have been relocated to the prison houses. Let them masquerade their many faces for each has been shed of virtue. Let them enact their grandiose dramas for they will only self-destruct. The tide has changed direction irreversibly and there is no hope in hell that things would ever be the same for them to exploit to their advantage.

Pakistan is rid of its past and is fast chiselling a canvas that holds promise for its impoverished people to nurture hope in themselves, their future and that of their coming generations. It is finally time for it to chase its dreams. It is finally time for it to raise the bar high and fulfil its foundational charter and credo: rise, rise rise!