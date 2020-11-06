Maryam says Imran ‘carries a begging bowl’ during GB rally

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz took jabs at Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying that Pm Imran would not stand with the people.

Addressing a rally in the Skardu region, the PML-N VP said, “Someone who does not have honour, who carries a begging bowl, who is brought into power and run by someone else, who cannot stand for his right and respect… that person will not stand for you.”

Maryam claimed that Imran Khan was hoping to get an NRO, but stated that he would not get one.

She once again accused the premier of having rigged the 2018 elections, but said that Pakistan had changed in the past two years.

These comments come shortly after the prime minister granted provisional province status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

“If PML-N loses due to rigging, then neither Gilgit-Baltistan nor Pakistan will accept that outcome,” she warned, adding that the only way out of Pakistan’s problems is through the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“The people of Ganche district know that Nawaz worked for three years trying to making GB a province. Nawaz worked on it and the world will see that Nawaz will make GB a province,” she said, adding that the PML-N supremo had fulfilled all the promises he had made, unlike the premier.

Maryam referred to Imran as an “entertainer” and a “jackal”. She said that he talked about creating 10 million jobs, while 15 million were unemployed.

“He used to say he wouldn’t develop the ‘Jangla Bus’,” she recalled, referring to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bus Rapid Transit project. “But then he made it.”

“And now those buses are catching fire every day,” Maryam observed. “Neither is he able to run the economy nor do his buses work properly. He rewards his friends through wheat and sugar [crises] then forms commissions,” she added.

Furthermore, she stated that PM Imran had gone from the “selected” to the “rejected”.

On the occasion, she also lashed out against the “turncoats” of the PML-N, who had left the party to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Lotay do not belong inside boxes, these lotay belong in the bathrooms. These lotay, who go limp under pressure from the selectors and the selected, cannot take a stand for the people,” the PML-N leader said, urging her supports not to vote for them during the elections.

“[They] do not deserve the right to ask for votes,” she said.

“Vote thieves have begun circling GB. Whenever they see PML-N or Nawaz winning, they start carrying out rigging. They have taken away nine of our candidates. You can take away our candidates, but you cannot buy the people of GB,” Maryam Nawaz added.

“I beg Nawaz Sharif, Khaqan Abbasi, Pervez Rasheed, and Barjees Tahir not to give tickets to any lotay in future,” said the PML-N VP at the rally.

She added that those who had done wrong in the past would “face a public outrage and anger led not by Maryam but by you, my youth”.

She will also address public gatherings in Ghokooch, Astor and Chilas on November 8, 10 and 11, respectively. She will also meet party ticket-holders, officials, workers and supporters.