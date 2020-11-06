FO denounces Indian CDS’ remarks against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s irresponsible and gratuitous remarks about Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Indian CDS’s unabated anti-Pakistan vitriol is reflective both of his completely flawed understanding of Pakistan’s realities as well as his patently politicised approach.

His tirade is also illustrative of the RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist “Hindutva” ideology and expansionist “Akhand Bharat” designs.

The spokesperson said that it is a sad fact that this mindset has permeated the state institutions of India, including the armed forces.

The Indian CDS’s diatribe against Pakistan cannot divert attention from India’s myriad internal and external wrongdoings. As a consequence of the ‘Hindutva’ policies, religious places in India are regularly desecrated, mob lynching take place with state complicity, and persecution of minorities and disadvantaged segments grows by the day. Most notably, state-terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is pursued by India as an instrument of state policy.

The spokesperson said that General Rawat would be well-advised to focus on his professional domain, rather than continuing to make a career out of anti-Pakistan rhetoric.