Eroding strategic stability in region

Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement and Indo-US partnership

By: Baber Ali Bhatti

India and the USA inked a landmark defence agreement on October 27 at the third session of India-USA 2+2 talks held in Delhi. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T. Esper visited New Delhi to sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) with their Indian counterparts. This agreement will allow India and the USA to share high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information with each other. The agreement will primarily facilitate the interoperability of forces and the exchange of sensitive and classified information between partner countries. Moreover, the accord will enable India to access precision aeronautical, topographical and nautical data and topographical images from US military satellites.

India and the USA have already signed three key agreements including the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2002, 2016 and 2018 respectively. BECA is considered to be the last of the pacts that America signs with close partners to strengthen the alliance with that country.

By signing such agreements, India has seemingly abandoned both its claimed policies of strategic autonomy and non-alignment while becoming a junior partner of the USA. This will adversely affect its relations with Russia which already views US military alliances with skepticism and further widen the divide with neighboring China. This will also lead to the formation of blocs in the Indian Ocean Region, with China on one side and India on the opposing side. Such agreements and holding the exercise at Malabar under the Quad platform both in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea is a clear manifestation of te Indian desire to contain China in the Indian Ocean Region and dilute China’s growing influence over rim states. The Indian approach is indirectly aimed at marginalizing Pakistan’s role in the region while promoting own role as Net Security Provider.

Given the growing Indo-US strategic partnership, Pakistan needs to enhance its defense cooperation with China and Russia in order to sustain and balance the equilibrium of strategic stability in the region. Pakistan should also convey its reservations to the USA and the UN about these developments that are causing strategic imbalance in South Asia by virtually affecting Pakistan most

Under this latest agreement both sides will share classified and sensitive information but it is likely to benefit India more. It will make military-grade data accessible to India that may help precision targeting. Captain Vikram Mahajan (retired), director, Aerospace and Defence at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) claimed that “given the current geopolitical situation, this data will be relevant on both the northern and western borders of India”.

This pact has raised concerns in the strategic and academic community of South Asia, which is terming it as a threat posed to the strategic stability in the region. The USA’s support of India’s regional policies and military modernization efforts has become a matter of concern for all regional states, particularly for Pakistan being a nuclear state and having a history of wars and hostility with India. These developments can potentially instigate a security dilemma and an arms race between nuclear neighbours.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan expressed its concerns for the strategic stability in the region, “Pakistan has taken note of the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India. India’s massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilising weapon systems, are developments with serious repercussions for peace and stability in South Asia.”

Pakistan’s reservations appear to be axiomatic, given the changing regional and global security dynamics. Regardless of the fact that the pact is being represented as part of efforts to contain China, Pakistani strategists believe that the agreement would impact strategic stability and India can conveniently use this capability against Pakistan, thus disturbing the strategic parity, causing and triggering a new arms race in the region. These technological acquisitions may have severely detrimental implications for regional peace. The rapidly unfolding dangers after this agreement suggest that any effort to support strategic stability in South Asia should focus on the balanced and equitable transfer of technology by major powers to small powers already engaged in a deadly arms race.

Baber Ali Bhatti is Coordinator (Research and Media) at Maritime Study Forum.