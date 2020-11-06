Chinese envoy discusses CPEC, bilateral ties with Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Bajwa and exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations and the construction of the CPEC. Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue, Chief Executive Officer of Corridor Affairs Authority Ali Sha were present.

“The chairman warmly welcomes Ambassador Nong to take up his new post, saying that the traditional friendship between Pakistan and China is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and will grow stronger over time. CPEC is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people. The CPEC Authority is committed to providing a windowed one-stop service for the corridor project, and is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote new progress in cooperation in important areas such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, social-economy, and will Effectively protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel so that the corridor can exert greater economic and social benefits and better benefit the people of the two countries,” read a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador Nong appreciated chairman’s firm support for Pakistan-China relations, and thanked him and the CPEC Authority for their work. Nong said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, and the CPEC is a pilot project of all-round cooperation between the two countries.

With the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the CPEC has continuously achieved positive results. the embassy in Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the authority, further implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, actively prepare for the 10th JCC, deepen and expand cooperation in the areas of industrial parks, agriculture, and social-economy under CPEC and build the CPEC into a model for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the statement added.