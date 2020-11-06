‘Assurance of fair trial by PM’: Jahangir Tareen returns to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the tale of discord between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongman Jahangir Khan Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former has decided to end his self-imposed exile and return to Pakistan today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had moved to London seven months ago after the decision of the Sugar Inquiry Commission and was residing in London. PTI Jahangir Tareen had been living in Hampshire Country Home for the past seven months.

Sources privy to the department informed Pakistan Today that Tareen decided to return after a positive message was sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PM Imran Khan has assured Jahangir Tareen that upon return, Tareen would be given a fair trial and he would not be subjected to witch hunt,” a source close to Tareen told this scribe.

The source said that PM Imran also conveyed to Tareen that he was misled but new investigation has revealed new facts which have proved otherwise.

“Perhaps, in wake of the anti-government campaign by PDM, Imran Khan has realised the significance of Tareen. Imran has decided to mobilise public and he needs support of Tareen who has mastered the skill of organising big rallies and public gatherings,” the source said.

“Imran Khan has been briefed that out of the sugar mafia, only Tareen has been targeted while others have been overlooked,” the source said.

Another source said that PM Imran had realised that despite being targeted by the PTI government, Tareen did not hold any political meetings during his stay in the UK.

“Now, seven months later, Jahangir Tareen has made a reservation for his return to Pakistan after receiving assurances from common friends,” the source said.

Earlier in his statement, Tareen had said on the report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) allegations were baseless and based on lies.

Tareen said that a cooked case was made by making a story about him. Responding to the FIA summons, Tareen had said that the case in which he was summoned had nothing to do with reality.

“The purpose of the commission was to find out the reason for the increase in the price of sugar, but I am being summoned by the FIA for making baseless allegations,” the PTI leader had said, adding that these allegations have nothing to do with the price of sugar.

“What do transactions have to do with rising sugar prices,” he had said.

Tareen had said that nothing was achieved against him. He had added that his son, Ali Tareen, was also being dragged in this case without any reason.