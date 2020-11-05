US dream of hybrid democracy remains unfulfilled as over 160 million selectors engineer election

WASHINGTON DC – The United States of America, a nation marred by a volatile electoral history, continues to remain deprived of true hybrid democracy, as the 2020 polls once again saw premeditated political engineering on part of millions of selectors.

In an election that was predicted to be historic on multiple fronts, history actually could not be made in the 2020 polls, as the decision was once again taken by at least 160 million selectors across the country.

While the final verdict on who is selected is yet to be formally announced at press time on Thursday, amidst the reelection bid for US President Donald Trump, what has been confirmed is the fact that it’s the same selectors who have interfered in the electoral process in the United States once again, to determine their rulers.

Political experts have called it yet another failure of the US to embrace true hybrid democracy, which is what every nation in the 21st century should aspire to be.

“What’s difficult to remember—but critically important to remember—amid this ongoing uncertainty is that this is all a) totally expected and b) totally normal. The US bid for hybrid democracy has always been compromised by popular opinion and voter verdict,” Chris Cillizza, CNN’s editor-at-large, told The Dependent.

However, with President Trump putting forth a bid to change the traditional US electoral process by unprecedentedly bringing in other institutions, observers in the US, and Europe, are simultaneously hopeful that the West could soon become civilised enough to embrace hybrid democracy.

“We hope that the US and Europe can get its act together and voluntarily streamline hybrid democracies in our uncivilised world,” notes Michael Georg Link, the special coordinator for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission observing the US election.

“Otherwise, we’ll be looking at superpowers like Pakistan being forced to take the morally high position of bombarding us with such civility over the coming decades.