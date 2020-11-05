The conflict in Nagorno Karabakh

Who are the major players?

Nagorno Karabakh is a disputed region in the south of the Caucasus. It is a mountainous land roughly 4400 square kilometres in area, having a majority Armenian population. The region is landlocked between Azerbaijan and Armenia and has a long and bloody history of conflict which started in the 20th century. However, the current conflict began in 1988 when the Armenian population in this region voted to be annexed to Armenia. The region is officially recognized to be a part of Azerbaijan, but Armenian encroachment and ethnic Armenian residents have escalated the situation time and again to take te form of a full-scale war, resulting in the loss of over 30,000 human lives. The recent insurgency began in the later part of September this year when along the line of contact, the artillery on both sides got into a heated duel. The on-going ceasefire violations from either side are blamed on the other one, as is the usual case. 21 people were killed and 70 injured in a recent skirmish in Barda, according to Baku. Martial law and partial or total mobilization of armies on both sides has been in place for over a month now.

The initial conflict can be roughly understood as a territorial dispute which started in the 20th century. Armenia and Azerbaijan, being two states of the Transcaucasian Federation, later became federally independent states before being incorporated in the USSR. The USSR created this region of Nagorno-Karabakh, officially as part of Azerbaijan. This only furthered the conflict as it would take shape of a full-scale war in the years to come. The population residing here is of Armenian ethnicity and demonstrated their wish to be part of Armenia through a resolution which was passed in 1988. This led the country into a six-year-long civil war, consuming hundreds of civilian and military lives. Following the dissolution of the USSR, Azerbaijan declared independence in 1991, but the disputed area still remained as a bone of contention, and both sides stayed hostile towards each other, often resorting to ceasefire violations. There are accusations of war crimes and mutilation being carried out from both sides, but this holds little water since neither country has been able to prove their claim. In 1994, Armenia took control of the region, including some neighbouring area as well.

The situation in the Southern Caucasian region is quickly evolving. It is no surprise that disputes like these, where civilian lives are at risk, should be solved by peaceful measures. Nobody is ready for another war, especially in regions as sensitive as this one where it takes no time for belligerence to spring out of one country into another. The need of the hour is table-talks. Although the region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, human rights should be valued and a decision that serves to protect them must be respected

The conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh has received international concern on numerous occasions. The Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe, which is the largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization with 57 participating states, has also shown concern about the Nagorno-Karabakh situation and established a “Minsk group”, in 1992 for the purpose of facilitating a non-military solution. However, recently, it is under heavy criticism by both sides for being partial. A number of foreign powers are actively involved in the situation, and quite a few have offered to mediate as third parties to help negotiations in order for the issue to get resolved without the use of force. Moral support is available from the international community to both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev were the first ones to extend support in 1991. The USA, among other countries, is involved to some extent. France, Turkey, Iran and Israel, are also some major players in the region. Each has its own reasons to support either side.

Russia is an arms exporter to both Armenia and Azerbaijan but it is well known that a strategic partnership exists between Russia and Armenia, and in case of a war Russian support will have to be with Armenia, and a treaty exists between the two countries to ensure this co-operation. However, to establish its hegemony in the region, Russia needs Armenian support. To counter this very notion, Turkey has openly come out in favour of Azerbaijan. Influence in the Caucasus is something that the Turkish government really prioritises. On the other hand, The USA seems somewhat divided about the Nagorno-Karabakh region. On one hand, the Armenian lobby in the USA and its domestic politics compel it to a pro-Armenian standpoint. However, the State Department has, more than once, offered to play the role of an honest broker.

The population of Azerbaijan is majority Shiite, which is why it comes as a surprise that Iran is supporting Armenia in this conflict. It is a well-known fact that Iran sponsored a proxy war in Syria against anti-Shiite adversaries. However, Nagorno Karabakh has been a surprising case regarding this matter. This is one of the reasons that Israel has been supporting Azerbaijan militarily as well as politically. Quite recently, cluster munitions of Israeli origin have been found to be used against the Armenian civil population. This has been condemned as a human rights violations by United Nations as well as the international community.

