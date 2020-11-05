Sharif’s narrative negates Muslim League’s ideology: Chamkani

PESHAWAR: Another top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Intekhab Chamkani has raised his voice against the narrative of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

“We are born as PML-N supporters,” he said during a presser but asked the party leadership to strengthen the institutions in view of the problems faced by them due to internal and external forces.

He said that the PML-N leadership should not give statements against the integrity and existence of the country. “The recent narrative is the negation of the Muslim League’s ideology,” the PML-N leader said claiming that India is taking advantage of such remarks from the top party leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that the speeches from PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif against state institutions from London have not gone down well with the party leaders in the country, who have openly opposed the narrative peddled from the top party leaders.

PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 1 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against the Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

While rejecting that his decision has anything to do with not inviting Sanaullah Zehri at the PDM rally in Quetta, Abdul Qadir Baloch said that although it was a matter of difference with the party, however, it was not an issue that could not be sorted out.

“I have remained a soldier and could not tolerate such remarks from the PML-N leadership against the armed forces,” he said.