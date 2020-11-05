Schools to remain open in spite of Covid surge, says ministers

Federal Education and Professional Training Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, while meeting with his provincial counterparts, reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country, and it was decided that schools would remain open.

The decision was made unanimously at the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference on Thursday after health ministry officials briefed the participants.

The ministers agreed that in the current situation, there is no need to close the schools. Furthermore, they decided that winter breaks would be cancelled or minimised, depending on the region.

However, no decision has been made so far regarding the board examinations of classes eight through ten.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, after the meeting, said, “Schools in Punjab will remain OPEN & run on the current schedule. All other news is FAKE NEWS.”

He added that the coronavirus situation is under control and that everyone should follow the standard operating procedures.

Speaking to the media during a ceremony before the meeting, Shafqat Mahmood said, “The closure of educational institutions has caused a lot of damage. At present, it is not the time to close schools.”

The next meeting of inter-provincial education ministers was scheduled for December 2020.